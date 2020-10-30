Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Mens Slipper Gift Set
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Mens Slipper Gift Set
- This luxury slipper set is perfect for the man who likes to relax and kick back! It contains 100g Soap, 100g Muscle Soak Crystals, 50ml Tube Shower Gel, 50ml Tube Aftershave Balm and a pair of slippers. Designed for men who like to be well-groomed and ready for anything life throws at him, The Fuzzy Duck Ginger & Lime collection is perfect. Playful and modern with a vintage copper twist, this collection uses natural coloured packaging with tonal design details for an authentic feel. The Ginger and Lime fragrance with subtle woody base notes has been carefully balanced to be both refreshing and soothing.
- Slippers
- Fabric Composition:
- Upper: Textile
- Lining: Textile
- Sole: Other Material
- Size Medium 7 - 10
- FSC - FSC® 100%, From well-managed forests, FSC® C000000, www.fsc.org
- Box - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
- Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Ginger & Lime Slipper Set, Containing: 100g Soap, 100g Muscle Soak Crystals, 50ml Tube Shower Gel, 50ml Tube Aftershave Balm, and a Pair of Mule Slippers
Information
Ingredients
Muscle Soak Crystals: Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI77891), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 17200 (Red 33), Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Urea, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (SHEA) Butter, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Muscle Soak Crystals
- Sprinkle into bath under warm running water.
- Soap and Shower Gel
- Lather and rinse.
- Aftershave Balm
- Massage gently into skin after shaving.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin,
- IE.
- baylisandharding.com
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020