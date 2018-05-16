Yamas Authentic Cypriot Halloumi Cheese 250G

Product Description
- Medium Fat Hard cheese made in Cyprus with Pasteurised Cypriot Cow, Sheep & Goats' milk
- With a mild savoury flavour, Halloumi is ideal for grilling, frying or barbequing, great for vegetarians
- Strength - mellow savoury - 2
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Halloumi Cheese (Milk), Mint
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Name and address
- Futura Foods UK Ltd,
- Dursley,
- GL11 4HH.
Return to
- Futura Foods UK Ltd,
- Dursley,
- GL11 4HH.
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1330kJ/320Kcal
|Total fat
|24g
|of which saturates
|14.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Protein
|23g
|Salt
|2.6g
