Yamas Authentic Cypriot Halloumi Cheese 250G

Yamas Authentic Cypriot Halloumi Cheese 250G
£ 2.50
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Medium Fat Hard cheese made in Cyprus with Pasteurised Cypriot Cow, Sheep & Goats' milk
  • With a mild savoury flavour, Halloumi is ideal for grilling, frying or barbequing, great for vegetarians
  • Strength - mellow savoury - 2
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Halloumi Cheese (Milk), Mint

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Name and address

  • Futura Foods UK Ltd,
  • Dursley,
  • GL11 4HH.

Return to

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1330kJ/320Kcal
Total fat24g
of which saturates 14.5g
Carbohydrate 2.6g
of which sugars 2.6g
Protein 23g
Salt 2.6g

