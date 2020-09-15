By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beef & Ale Stew 580G
£ 5.00
£8.63/kg
1/2 of a pack (255g**)
  • Energy1134kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked diced beef in an ale gravy with carrot, leek and bacon lardons.
  • Slow Cooked Tender beef chunks in ale gravy with bacon lardons, carrots and leeks
  • Pack size: 580G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (50%), Carrot, Leek, Bacon Lardons (6%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite)], Beer (Barley), Onion, Corn Starch, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Beef Extract, Tomato, Garlic, Colour (Plain Caramel), Molasses, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Pour contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, remove foil and stir sauce before returning to oven for a further 20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

580g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (255g**)
Energy445kJ / 105kcal1134kJ / 269kcal
Fat2.3g5.8g
Saturates0.9g2.3g
Carbohydrate4.5g11.5g
Sugars3.0g7.7g
Fibre1.2g3.0g
Protein16.2g41.2g
Salt0.6g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 580g typically weighs 510g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

