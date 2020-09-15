Tesco Beef & Ale Stew 580G

- Energy1134kJ 269kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 105kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked diced beef in an ale gravy with carrot, leek and bacon lardons.
- Pack size: 580G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (50%), Carrot, Leek, Bacon Lardons (6%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite)], Beer (Barley), Onion, Corn Starch, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Beef Extract, Tomato, Garlic, Colour (Plain Caramel), Molasses, Salt, Parsley, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Pour contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, remove foil and stir sauce before returning to oven for a further 20 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef and EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
580g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (255g**)
|Energy
|445kJ / 105kcal
|1134kJ / 269kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|5.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Protein
|16.2g
|41.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 580g typically weighs 510g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
