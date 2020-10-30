Nivea Wellbeing Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA WELLBEING GIFT SET
- Why not treat your special someone to one of our gift sets for her? This Wellbeing giftset will make them feel great inside and out. This NIVEA set combines NIVEA favourites along with a super stylish water bottle and gym towel.
- Includes:
- 1. Soft Crème: NIVEA Soft is a highly effective, revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use. The light formula with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil is quickly absorbed and refreshes the skin. Enjoy the invigorating feeling that leaves your skin soft and supple all day long.
- 2. Pearl & Shine Lip Balm: Enhance the natural beauty of your lips with NIVEA Pearly Shine. The glossy lip balm leaves your lips smooth and glittering.
- 3. Rose Shower Gel: NIVEA Soft Care Shower Rose & Almond Oil allows you to enjoy the ultimate indulging me-moment under the shower every day.
- 4. Glass water bottle: stylish water bottle which is ideal for taking with you to the gym
- 5. Gym Towel: The Wellbeing gift set also includes a gym towel, so you have everything you need to pop in your gym bag
- Product details:
- - NIVEA favourites
- - Moisturiser, lip balm, and shower gel
- - Great gift for gym goers
- - Stylish water bottle
- - Gym towel
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Rose Shower Cream
- NIVEA Soft Rose Caring Lip Balm
- Made in Germany
- Water Bottle
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: Borosilicate glass & bamboo cap.
- Towel
- Country of Origin: China.
- Materials: 100% cotton velour.
- NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Spain
- NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Rose Shower Cream
- NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream
- Durability after opening: 12M
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org
- Nivea cares for your skin & planet
- This Gift Box is made from 30% recycled material
- Only FSC Board used
- This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
- www.nivea.com/sustainability
- www.recyclenow.com
- Box - Card - widely recycled
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
- I Chose This Just for you
- All over skin treats your skin will love
- The Gift of care
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Indulgent Moisture Rose Shower Cream: Aqua, SodiumLaureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, PEG-3 Distearate, Citric Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, NIVEA Soft Rose Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Cera Alba, Cocoglycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Mica, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Aqua, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citronellol, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850, NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum
Preparation and Usage
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- Beierdorf AG,
- D-20245,
- Hamburg.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.com
