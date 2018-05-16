Pudliszki Beans Sausage & Bacon In Tomato Sauce 600G

Product Description
- Bean with sausage and bacon in tomato sauce
- Sterilised product
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Beans 34%, Sausage 11% (Pork Meat 68%, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Fiber, Spices, Soya Protein, Thickener: E407, Stabiliser: E450, Glucose, Anti-oxidant: E301, Preservative: E250), Smoked Bacon 3.5% (Pork Bacon 85%, Water, Salt, Glucose, Antioxidant: E316, Stabiliser: E450, Acidity Regulator: E407, Preservative: E250), Tomato Paste 3.5%, Modified Cornflour, Sugar, Onion 1.3%, Wheat Flour, Salt, Fresh Garlic, Seasoning Mix (Salt, Sugar, Carrot, Yeast Extract, Onion, Herbs, Colour: Riboflavins), Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices), Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring (Milk), Spices, Herbs
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Best before: see date, production code on the lid.Store in a cool, dry place. After opening refrigerate.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Product after opening and heating should be consumed as a whole serving size.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat on a low heat, mixing continously for 7-10 minutes.
Number of uses
Packaging contains 3 suggested portions of product
Name and address
- Pudliszki Sp. z o.o.,
- Pudliszki ul.,
- Fabryczna 7,
- 63-840 Krobia.
Return to
- Pudliszki Sp. z o.o.,
- Pudliszki ul.,
- Fabryczna 7,
- 63-840 Krobia.
- www.pudliszki.pl
- 801 190 190
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100g
|per portion 200g
|Energy
|518 kJ/124 kcal
|1036 kJ/248 kcal
|Fat
|7,4 g
|15 g
|of which saturates
|0,7 g
|1,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|10 g
|20 g
|of which sugars
|2,7 g
|5,4 g
|Fibre
|1,4 g
|2,8 g
|Protein
|3,6 g
|7,2 g
|Salt
|0,9 g
|1,8 g
