Tesco Chicken Thighs 2Kg

Not recommended
Horrible. Very fatty & an oily taste which both of us found sickening. We ate barely 1 each from the total 13 chicken thighs. Yuck.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Made using British chicken.
approx. 6 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
1kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken thigh (133g)
|Energy
|954kJ / 230kcal
|1269kJ / 306kcal
|Fat
|17.7g
|23.5g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|17.6g
|23.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Horrible. Very fatty & an oily taste which both of us found sickening. We ate barely 1 each from the total 13 chicken thighs. Yuck.