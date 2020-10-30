Dove Men+Care Ultimate Care Wash Bag Giftset
Product Description
- Dove Men+Care Ultimate Care Wash Bag Gftst
- Give a man you know a triple hit of comfort, care and confidence. One that he can take anywhere with the Dove Men+Care Daily Care Wash Bag Gift Set.
- Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger. That's why this gift set was engineered with two full size and one XL Dove Men+Care products for everything he needs to keep his skin protected and cared for. All in a premium, stylish wash bag.
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 150 ml with a subtle scent fights sweat and odour for up to 48 hours. With ¼ moisturising technology, it's tough on sweat, not on skin, and protects against irritation. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash 250 ml keeps a man's skin feeling healthy and strong, is dermatologically proven, and suitable for everyday use. Dove Men+Care Clean & Fresh 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner 400 ml deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect.
- This gift set for men contains 3 products designed to protect and care, keeping his skin hydrated and fresh all day, wherever he goes. Complete with a stylish wash bag, our Daily Care Gift Set is a perfect gift for him this Christmas that will take care of your man from head to toe.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Wash Bag Gift Set contains 3 Dove Men+Care Christmas gifts for him: Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant, Body Wash and 2-in-1 Fresh Clean Shampoo & Conditioner
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml with a subtle scent is tough on sweat, not on skin
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash 250 ml is made with ¼ moisturising technology for protection against irritation
- Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 400 ml deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect for a double hit of haircare
- This set of Christmas gifts for men from Dove Men+Care is a triple hit of comfort, care and confidence for a man you know and appreciate
- Our Daily Care Gift Set features a premium, stylish wash bag, making it the ideal Christmas gift for him or a birthday present for dads, sons, uncles or brothers
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean 2-in-1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 400ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Carbomer, Menthol, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-6, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, Tocopherol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 17200, CI 19140. or Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090
Storage
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean 2-in-1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 400ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 250ml CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
