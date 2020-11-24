By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Tofoo Co. Naked Xl Extra Firm Organic Tofu 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Tofoo Co. Naked Xl Extra Firm Organic Tofu 450G
£ 3.00
£6.67/kg

New

Each 70g serving (as sold) contains/provides
  • Energy358kJ 86 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 512kJ

Product Description

  • Organic tofu, handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe that's really rather tasty.
  • Too Good To Be ‘FU'
  • Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely not. We've spelt it differently because it's Not Like Other Tofu. It's handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe to be about a Zillion Times Tastier - so it's perfect for flexitarians, carnivores and real foodies, as well as veggies and vegans.
  • Plus, it's organic, 100% natural, dairy, gluten & yeast free and made from sustainable, GM Free soya beans.
  • Plus it's organic, 100% natural, dairy, gluten & yeast free and made from sustainable, GM free soya beans.
  • Naked Tofoo
  • We've left this Tofoo without a stitch on, so you can really Show Off Your Skills in the kitchen.
  • Flamboyant fajitas, stupendous stir-fries and Extravagant Enchiladas
  • Sure, it's naked, but we leave plenty to the Imagination.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/NON-EU, Agriculture
  • Film - not currently recycled
  • Organic
  • Extra Firm
  • Tofu with Taste
  • Our Bean Guarantee
  • Sustainable
  • GM Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Tofu* (Water, Soya Beans* (31%), Nigari), *Denotes Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

For Use By See Side of PackKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened place in water in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to do Tofoo
Drain. No Need to Press - We're Special Like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold - yes - rebels eat their Tofoo cold.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Yeast

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
  • The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
  • 4 Rye Close,
  • Malton,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO17 6YD.

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per serving approx 70g
Energy 512kJ358kJ
-123kcal86kcal
Fat 6.9g4.8g
- of which saturates 1.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate 2.9g2.0g
- of which sugars 0.7g0.5g
Fibre 0.9g0.6g
Protein 12.6g8.8g
Salt 0.10g0.07g
Pack contains approx. 6 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here