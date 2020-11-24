The Tofoo Co. Naked Xl Extra Firm Organic Tofu 450G
New
- Energy358kJ 86 kcal4%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.07g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 512kJ
Product Description
- Organic tofu, handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe that's really rather tasty.
- Too Good To Be ‘FU'
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo is definitely not. We've spelt it differently because it's Not Like Other Tofu. It's handmade to a traditional Japanese recipe to be about a Zillion Times Tastier - so it's perfect for flexitarians, carnivores and real foodies, as well as veggies and vegans.
- Plus, it's organic, 100% natural, dairy, gluten & yeast free and made from sustainable, GM Free soya beans.
- Plus it's organic, 100% natural, dairy, gluten & yeast free and made from sustainable, GM free soya beans.
- Naked Tofoo
- We've left this Tofoo without a stitch on, so you can really Show Off Your Skills in the kitchen.
- Flamboyant fajitas, stupendous stir-fries and Extravagant Enchiladas
- Sure, it's naked, but we leave plenty to the Imagination.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/NON-EU, Agriculture
- Film - not currently recycled
- Organic
- Extra Firm
- Tofu with Taste
- Our Bean Guarantee
- Sustainable
- GM Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Tofu* (Water, Soya Beans* (31%), Nigari), *Denotes Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
For Use By See Side of PackKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened place in water in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to do Tofoo
Drain. No Need to Press - We're Special Like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold - yes - rebels eat their Tofoo cold.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Yeast
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced by:
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
Net Contents
450g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per serving approx 70g
|Energy
|512kJ
|358kJ
|-
|123kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|4.8g
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|2.0g
|- of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12.6g
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.07g
|-
|-
