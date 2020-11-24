The Tofoo Co. Naked Xl Extra Firm Organic Tofu 450G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: How to do Tofoo

Drain. No Need to Press - We're Special Like that. Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold - yes - rebels eat their Tofoo cold.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.

