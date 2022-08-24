We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Forest Feast Belgian Milk Chocolate Brazils 120G

image 1 of Forest Feast Belgian Milk Chocolate Brazils 120G
Product Description

  • Belgian Milk Chocolate Brazils
  • Our Brazil Nuts are sustainably hand-gathered from within the Amazonian Rainforest. We generously drench them in creamy Belgian Milk Chocolate for a classic yet delicious combination of textures with a rich chocolatey finish.
  • Original snack explorers
  • Fully covered in chocolate
  • Real Belgian chocolate
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Brazil Nuts (30%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Palm, Sunflower), Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 35% minimum, Milk Solids 22% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Our roastery and Chocolaterie also handle Peanuts, other Nuts & Sesame Seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Return to

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.
  • enquiries@forestfeast.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1842kJ /440kcal
Fat45.6g
Of which Saturates22.0g
Carbohydrates36.3g
Of which Sugars35.3g
Fibre3.1g
Protein9.8g
Salt0.14g

Safety information

WARNING: Remember small children can choke on nuts.

