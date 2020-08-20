Vinalba Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Red wine
  • This inviting red comes from one of Argentina's top wineries, where Winemaker Hervé J Fabre crafts his range of award-winning wines. The grapes for this wine are grown in the Uco Valley in the foothills of the Andes, an area which provides the optimum growing conditions. This Cabernet Sauvignon has a classic nose with blackcurrant aromas, hints of black cherry and a touch of spiced plum. The palate is rich and elegant, bursting with juicy blackcurrant flavours leading to a smooth, succulent finish. A perfect accompaniment to hearty stews, roast lamb or venison.
  • 10.9 UK Units per bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The wine is made to capture the beautiful purity of the grapes and get as much of that flavour as possible into the bottle. This wine has a complex nose of dark red fruits and spices with incredibly rich redcurrant and blackberry fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Fabre

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Herve Fabre and Juan Bruzzone

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at the end of March by hand into small trays of 20kg to prevent damage and then meticulously sorted in order to select the best grapes for this wine. Cold maceration takes for 5 days followed by fermentation in temperature controlled tanks at 26-28° with 4 pump overs per day and a period of 20 days of maceration.

History

  • The wines are made by Bordeaux-born pioneer Hervé J. Fabre who was the first to make single varietal Argentine Malbec after recognising the true potential of the grape. Viñalba offers a range of beautifully crafted wines, combining Argentina's purity of fruit and clear varietal expression with the elegance and complexity which are the hallmarks of Hervé's classical background.

Regional Information

  • Mendoza has become one of the most dynamic wine producing regions in the world with an enviable array of grape varieties, many of which are planted at high altitudes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas Fabre SA,
  • INV N° B71635,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Buckingham Schenk,
  • RG12 1NF,
  • UK.
  • www.vinalba.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

