Bruce Jack Wine Pinotage & Cinsault 1.5L

£ 13.00
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinotage & Cinsault
  • At Bruce Jack we stand for a few things:
  • We are striving to be carbon neutral by 2021
  • If you don't care about the oceans, you've obviously never surfed. South Africa's a good surfed. South Africa's a good place to start
  • Did you know?
  • Black plastic taps can't be detected on recycling machines. This is why our tap is made of clear plastic.
  • Actions speak louder than words
  • Every box of Bruce jack sold contributes to social upliftment in South Africa by supporting the head start music trust
  • Creating opportunities for the poorest and most maginalised children in South Africa to learn how to read and play music
  • My job is to make little boxes of joy! True leadership starts with empathy
  • Inspected
  • Crafted for freshness
  • Bruce jack dept of utmost quality
  • We talk to vines and play music to our barrels
  • Wine should do a simple thing it should add joy to life
  • You will instinctively know when you taste a wine that over delivers
  • Land's spirit enters your soul through soil under fingernails
  • Vint with honour the sun also rises - Hemingway
  • 10.1 UK Units per 750ml per bottle
  • 1.7 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts about alcohol
  • This packaging advances our sustainable goals
  • Lower carbon emissions than bottles
  • More recyclable than bottles
  • Recycling: The inner bag & tap mechanism of this packaging is classified as fully recyclable soft plastics. The outer box is made from 80% recycled content and classified as fully recyclable paper.
  • Handle the earth with care
  • No more plastic handles!
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Wine hand crafted in South Africa
  • Ripe plummy fruit with a hint of thyme
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe plummy fruit with a hint of thyme

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bruce Jack Wines SA

Wine Maker

Bruce Jack

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage - 60 %, Cinsault - 40%

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are harvested early in the day from selected vineyards. Grapes were crushed, destemmed and fermented on the skin. Open and closed pump overs were given for colour extract. From there the juice is fermented, blended, stabilized and filtered.

History

  • At the southern tip of the African continent, where two oceans meet, lies the city of Cape Town, a great wine capital of the world and a gateway to the South African wine lands. A winemaking tradition and history dating back more than three centuries blends the restrained elegance of the Old World with the accessible fruit-driven styles of the New World, making for varied and exciting wines which eloquently express the unique terroir, extraordinary diversity and fascinating people of the Western Cape. The Cape wine lands are among the most breathtakingly beautiful in the world.

Regional Information

  • Bruce Jack Wines only used the best quality grapes to make its fantastic wines. The vineyards are situated mostly in the beautiful Breedekloof valley which has some of the oldest viticultural soils in the world. The diversity of climate and soil makes this terroir a treasure trove of winemaking possibilities.

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Importer address

  • Bruce Jack Wines Ltd,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bruce Jack Wines Ltd,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.brucejack.com

Net Contents

1.5l

