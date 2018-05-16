Reese's 4 Pack Selection Box 156G

Product Description
- Peanut Butter Crème in a Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème in a White Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter Crème in a Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating Peanut Butter stuffed with Reese's Pieces Candy and covered with Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating
- Original Cups
- Pieces Cups
- Dark Cups
- White Cups
- 4 Bars inside
- Anything But Ordinary
- Pack size: 156G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not be on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs.
- Please refer to the outer case for all required information.
Warnings
- ARTIFICIAL COLOUR: TARTRAZINE (E102), SUNSET YELLOW (E110), ALLURA RED (E129) MAY HAVE EFFECTS ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
156g ℮
Safety information
ARTIFICIAL COLOUR: TARTRAZINE (E102), SUNSET YELLOW (E110), ALLURA RED (E129) MAY HAVE EFFECTS ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavour Coating (52%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Skimmed Milk Powder; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476) from Castor Beans Oil); Peanut Butter Creme Center (48%) [Peanuts; Sugar; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidants, TBHQ (E319)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2112 kJ / 509 kcal Total Fat 29.2g of which Saturates 10.5g Carbohydrate 52.8g of which Sugars 51.1g Protein 10.9g Salt 0.88g
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate Flavour Coating (54%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Cocoa Mass; Milk Fat; Emulsifiers, Soy Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Artificial Flavour, Vanillin], Peanut Butter Creme Centre (46%) [Sugar*; Peanuts; Dextrose; Salt; Skimmed Milk Powder; Lactose (Milk); Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2063 kJ / 532 kcal Total Fat 32.5g of which Saturates 13.1g Carbohydrate 50.8g of which Sugars 44.2g Protein 10.6g Salt 0.77g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Flavoured Coating (51.5%) [Sugar*; Cocoa Butter; Skimmed Milk Powder; Cocoa Mass; Milk Fat; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifier; Soy Lecithin* (E322); Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476)], Peanut Butter Center (36.7%) [Sugar*; Peanuts; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Reese's Pieces (11.8%) [Peanut Butter Center [Sugar*; Partially Defatted Peanuts; Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel and/or Soybean Oil*); Corn Syrup*; Dextrose; Palm Kernel Oil; Modified Cornstarch* (E1440); Salt, Emulsifier; Soy Lecithin* (E322); Artificial Flavour; Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Candy Shell [Sugar*, Glazing Agent, Shellac (E904), Carnauba Wax (E903); Artificial Colours, Tartrazine (E102), Sunset Yellow (E110), Aluura Red (E129), (E133)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2143 kJ / 508kcal Total Fat 28.4g of which Saturates 12.6g Carbohydrate 59.0g of which Sugars 53.4g Protein 10.0g Salt 0.66g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavour Candy (51.5%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Shea Oil, Sunflower Oil, and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifier, Soy Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Milk Fat; Artificial Flavour, Vanillin; Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], Peanut Butter Crème Centre (48.5%) [Peanuts; Sugar*; Dextrose; Salt; Antioxidant, TBHQ (E319); Acidity Regulator, Citric Acid (E330)], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Soya
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool and dry place (16°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2243 kJ / 536 kcal Total Fat 30.7g of which Saturates 11.2g Carbohydrate 53.7g of which Sugars 44.6g Protein 11.7g Salt 0.95g
