Tesco Sweet Chilli & Garlic Sauce 250Ml

Tesco Sweet Chilli & Garlic Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

One tablespoon
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1418kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet chilli and garlic sauce with added sugar.
  • Dip, Pour & Coat
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Dried Garlic, Birdseye Chilli (0.7%), Red Pepper, Chilli Flakes (0.4%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by date shown.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1418kJ / 334kcal213kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.6g<0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate80.6g12.1g
Sugars69.0g10.4g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein1.0g0.2g
Salt1.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Beware a 3 chilli rating

2 stars

Beware, this is a 3 chilli product which is not clear even on the enlarged picture. It’s way too spicy for me and my husband just about tolerates it, although I did notice that he has added some olive oil to dilute what is left! If you like very spicy then this may be a 5 star product for you, but it definitely isn’t for me.

Yum!

5 stars

I never generally write reviews but this sauce is amazing! I have it on cooked chicken most days and let it caramelise a little in the pan before serving. Really is lovely and a little goes a long way.

