Tesco Sweet Chilli & Garlic Sauce 250Ml

Beware a 3 chilli rating
Beware, this is a 3 chilli product which is not clear even on the enlarged picture. It’s way too spicy for me and my husband just about tolerates it, although I did notice that he has added some olive oil to dilute what is left! If you like very spicy then this may be a 5 star product for you, but it definitely isn’t for me.
Yum!
I never generally write reviews but this sauce is amazing! I have it on cooked chicken most days and let it caramelise a little in the pan before serving. Really is lovely and a little goes a long way.