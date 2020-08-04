By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Vegetarian Factor 2 Cheesy Garlic Kievs Meat Free 250G

£ 1.75
£7.00/kg

Product Description

  • 2 meat free soya protein based Kievs with a cheese and garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs
  • Box - Recycle
  • © Hilton Foods Ltd 2020.
  • Meat free
  • Cook from frozen in 25-30mins
  • Soya based Kievs with a cheese and garlic filling, coated in golden breadcrumbs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (26%), Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Cream (Milk), Milk, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Sugar Cane Fibre, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Milk), Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Butter (Milk), Spices, Dextrose (Potato), Parsley, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphates), Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Iron, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Nut and Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the manufacturing environment.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreezeKeep frozen at - 18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas Mark 6 25-30 mins.
Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Hilton Foods Ltd,
  • The Interchange,
  • 2-12 Latham Road,
  • Huntingdon,
  • PE29 6YE.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions One Kiev (120g**)%RIRI*
Energy kJ987kJ1184kJ14%8400kJ
Energy kcal236kcal283kcal14%2000kcal
Fat11.2g13.4g19%70g
of which saturates2.4g2.9g15%20g
Carbohydrate19.1g22.9g9%260g
of which sugars0.8g1.0g1%90g
Fibre3.1g3.7g
Protein13.1g15.7g31%50g
Salt0.7g0.9g15%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 240g----

