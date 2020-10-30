Baylis & Harding Llama Lunch Box Gift Set
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding Llama Lunch Box Gift Set
- The perfect fun, trendy and Insta worthy gift range, Beauticology Llama is inspired by the cute and cuddly Llama that everyone loves with 3 fabulous fruity fragrances; Fizzy Lemonade, Pink Lemonade and Blueberry Fizz.
- FSC® - Please Replace with Printer's FSC Logo
- Box - Recycle
- Wrap - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material
- Baylis & Harding Beauticology Llama Lunch Box containing 100ml Shower Crème, 100g Soap, 2 x 50g Bath Fizzers
Information
Ingredients
Fizzy Lemonade Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool, Blueberry Fizz Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Glycerin, Aqua (Water, Eau), Parfum (fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Pink Lemonade Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/c10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Blueberry Fizz Soap: Sodium Palmate, Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Palm Kernelate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Benzyl Alcohol
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Bamboo Lunch Box
- Wash prior to use - hand wash only not microwave safe
- Shower Crème and Soap
- Lather and rinse.
- Bath Fizzer
- Drop the bath fizzer into water which will dissolve while fizzing.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE,
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 7 Upper Pembroke St,
Safety information
WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE,
