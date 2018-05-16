Tesco 12 Pigs in Blankets 186g

- Energy403kJ 97kcal5%
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
- Beechwood smoked Bacon Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages hand wrapped in streaky bacon
- Pack size: 186G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (54%) [Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Dextrose, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Sage, Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cumin, Allspice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper], Smoked Streaky Bacon (45%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].
Sausages filled into Non-UK beef Casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 10 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
186g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 pigs in blankets (31g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|403kJ
|1300kJ
|97kcal
|313kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|23.9g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.6g
|14.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
