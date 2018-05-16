By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Pigs in Blankets 186g

Tesco 12 Pigs in Blankets 186g
£ 3.00
£1.62/100g
2 pigs in blankets
  • Energy403kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ

Product Description

  • Pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • Beechwood smoked Bacon Lightly seasoned pork cocktail sausages hand wrapped in streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 186G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (54%) [Pork, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Dextrose, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Sage, Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Cumin, Allspice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper], Smoked Streaky Bacon (45%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Sausages filled into Non-UK beef Casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 10 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

186g e

Nutrition

Typical Values2 pigs in blankets (31g)Per 100g
Energy403kJ1300kJ97kcal313kcal
Fat7.4g23.9g
Saturates2.7g8.8g
Carbohydrate2.9g9.4g
Sugars0.3g0.9g
Fibre0.2g0.8g
Protein4.6g14.7g
Salt0.7g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

