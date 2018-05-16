Tesco Free From Cheese & Tomato Pop Chips 80G

- Energy482kJ 115kcal6%
Product Description
- Gluten free chickpea snacks with a cheese flavour and spicy tomato seasoning.
- Popped chickpea chips with a full flavoured cheese & tomato seasoning, with a hint of spice. These chickpea chips are popped and not fried; full of flavour and crunch.
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chickpea Flour, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Salt, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Oregano, Flavourings, Cumin, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Chilli Extract, Capsicum Extract, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1786kJ
|482kJ
|425kcal
|115kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|63.8g
|17.2g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|11.7g
|3.2g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
