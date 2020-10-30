Nivea Naturally Fresh Gift Set

Bye to dry
Review from nivea.co.uk
I love nivia creams and lotions . Keeps skin soft and moisturised . I even use it on my dogs .
Treating skin wipes
Review from nivea.co.uk
Gift set came pack very nicely. It came with lip balm, hand cream , wipes and a lovely cup. I was really surprise about a texture of wipes which are so soft and gentle for skin, smells incredible and leave you skin smooth and nice fresh. I was extremely happy about a lip balm and hand cream because that is something at that time of a year is absolutely necessary in every womens bag and a lovely cup you can use at work or working out to hydrate yourself constantly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell
Review from nivea.co.uk
Lovely smell and easy to use. Soft and nourishing and just perfect
Good to have it !!!
Review from nivea.co.uk
Well the products which you provide are really good. My wife she loves the wipes and the cream but if I can make a suggestion please skip the water jug.. Try to switch that one with a travel deodorant maybe or something more useful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Gift
Review from nivea.co.uk
Brilliant gift for a birthday and very reasonably priced.
Fantastic Gift
Review from nivea.co.uk
This gift set included products that I found very useful. A lip balm which was soft and effective, hand cream which softens and smells great, cleansing face wipes that made my face feel refreshed and energised and a very pretty drinking glass and straw. A fantastic gift for friends and family or to just pamper yourself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nicvea
Review from nivea.co.uk
Lovely products. Fresh smelling. Wonderful gift set idea,just in time for Christmas!
Nivea gift set.. so good
Review from nivea.co.uk
The wipes left my skin feeling soft and clean. I then use the moisturiser which isn’t too thick and heavy. It’s nice and light and easy to absorb and it left my skin soft and hydrated. The lip balm left my lips feeling smooth and soft. The beautiful cup is helping me keep up my fluids and keep me hydrated and my skin glowing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells good
Review from nivea.co.uk
The nivea produtos smells very well. Whem applied is soft and the smell is very intense and stay longer
NIVEA Naturally Fresh Giftset
Review from nivea.co.uk
Absolutely love this gift set. The products smell fresh and the cup is gorgeous. The lipbalm is fantastic for using under my face mask, it doesn't stick at all. The best thing is that it's all eco friendly products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]