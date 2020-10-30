By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Nivea Naturally Fresh Gift Set
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing. Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
  • NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: 12M
  • NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: 6M
  • NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream: Made in Spain
  • NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Made in Netherlands
  • NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Made in Germany
  • Drinks Cup
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Materials: Body: PS, Lid and straw: PP.
  • NIVEA cares for your skin & planet
  • This Gift Pack is made from 30% recycled material
  • Only FSC Board used
  • This Gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • www.nivea.com/sustainability
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Committed to a better future for you and our planet
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C016627
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
  • I Chose This Just For you
  • All over natural treats your skin will love

NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes: Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl lonone, Parfum, NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba, Cetyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Octocrylene, Aqua, Glycerin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, BHT, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Bye to dry

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I love nivia creams and lotions . Keeps skin soft and moisturised . I even use it on my dogs .

Treating skin wipes

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Gift set came pack very nicely. It came with lip balm, hand cream , wipes and a lovely cup. I was really surprise about a texture of wipes which are so soft and gentle for skin, smells incredible and leave you skin smooth and nice fresh. I was extremely happy about a lip balm and hand cream because that is something at that time of a year is absolutely necessary in every womens bag and a lovely cup you can use at work or working out to hydrate yourself constantly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Lovely smell and easy to use. Soft and nourishing and just perfect

Good to have it !!!

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Well the products which you provide are really good. My wife she loves the wipes and the cream but if I can make a suggestion please skip the water jug.. Try to switch that one with a travel deodorant maybe or something more useful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Gift

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Brilliant gift for a birthday and very reasonably priced.

Fantastic Gift

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

This gift set included products that I found very useful. A lip balm which was soft and effective, hand cream which softens and smells great, cleansing face wipes that made my face feel refreshed and energised and a very pretty drinking glass and straw. A fantastic gift for friends and family or to just pamper yourself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nicvea

3 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Lovely products. Fresh smelling. Wonderful gift set idea,just in time for Christmas!

Nivea gift set.. so good

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The wipes left my skin feeling soft and clean. I then use the moisturiser which isn’t too thick and heavy. It’s nice and light and easy to absorb and it left my skin soft and hydrated. The lip balm left my lips feeling smooth and soft. The beautiful cup is helping me keep up my fluids and keep me hydrated and my skin glowing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The nivea produtos smells very well. Whem applied is soft and the smell is very intense and stay longer

NIVEA Naturally Fresh Giftset

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Absolutely love this gift set. The products smell fresh and the cup is gorgeous. The lipbalm is fantastic for using under my face mask, it doesn't stick at all. The best thing is that it's all eco friendly products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

