La Espanola Extra Virgin Olive Oil Litre

Product Description
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
- Ideal for dips & dressings
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Storage
Store away from light and heat. Keep at room temperature.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Acesur,
- Ctra. Madrid-Cádiz,
- Km. 550,6 41703,
- Dos Hermanas - Sevilla,
- (Spain).
Return to
- www.laespanolaoliveoil.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|3384 kJ / 823 kcal
|Fat
|91.5 g
|of which saturates
|13.1 g
|mono-unsaturates
|66.7 g
|polyunsaturates
|7.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
