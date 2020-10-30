Lol Glitter Queen Lip Balm Charm Set
Product Description
- LOL Glitter Queen Lip Balm Charm Set
- Fruity Lip Balm for that extra #glamlife
- Tag - Card - Widely Recycled
- TM & © MGA Ent., Inc. U.S & other countries
Information
Ingredients
Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polybutene, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Cera Alba, Ozokerite, Polyethylene, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, , CI 15850, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply small amount of Lip Balm to lips.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Tag. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
- lolsurprise.com
- mgae.com
Safety information
