Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuits 310G

Product Description
- An Assortment of Plain, Creams, Chocolate and Jam Biscuits
- Rich Highland Shortie, Crunchy Oat, Shortcake, Custard Creams, Bourbon Creams, Nice, Milk Chocolate Digestives, Milk Chocolate Finger, Jam Sandwich Creams, Choc Chip Cookie
- Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated.
- Film - Recycled in UK and IE by Terracycle.EU
- 10 biscuit varieties to enjoy with all the family
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Milk Chocolate Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Rolled Oats, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Raspberry Jam [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberries, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator, Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring], Dried Whey (Milk), Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Glucose Syrup, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
310g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|2041
|(kcal)
|487
|Fat
|21.8g
|of which Saturates
|11.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.1g
|of which Sugars
|25.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.76g
