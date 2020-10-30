By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set

Write a review
image 1 of Dove Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set
£ 6.50
£3.25/each
Product Description

  • Dove Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set
  • Want to give someone the double gift of natural beauty and self-confidence?
  • You’ve found the perfect Duo among gift sets right here. Enjoy the Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set from Dove with products specially designed to uplift your senses and leave you with the feeling of radiantly soft skin. With two select Dove skin-caring wash products and a luxury white shower puff, this is the perfect gift set for women.
  • Dove believes that beauty is not defined by shape, size or colour. It’s about feeling like the best version of yourself. This duo of Christmas gifts for women was created with two full-size Dove products to work in harmony with each other along with a luxury white shower puff to enhance the shower experience and bring out the best in anyone’s skin.
  • Depending on your wants and needs, you can choose which of these gifts for women included in this set is right for a given day. Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash 225 ml helps to revive skin and invigorate your senses with a pomegranate and hibiscus tea scent. For a more relaxing beauty ritual, choose Dove Relaxing Body Wash with Jasmine Petals 225 ml that will soothe both your senses and your skin. A luxury white shower puff included in this pack full of gifts for women from Dove will enhance the shower experience and bring out the best in anyone's skin.
  • With this Radiantly Refreshing Gift Set Duo, this Christmas you’re giving double the home-spa experience and double the confidence.
  • Dove Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set is a 2-piece Christmas set of full-size Dove skin care products for her, including a luxury shower puff which will take your showering routine to a new level
  • Dove Reviving Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea Body Wash 225 ml made with ¼ moisturising cream nourishes and moisturises the skin deep into its surface layers
  • Dove Relaxing Jasmine Petals & Coconut Milk Body Wash 225 ml delights your senses and gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
  • With this perfectly matched duo from Dove, you are getting not just two, but three gifts for her in one ready to wrap gift box
  • This Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set for women makes a perfect bundle of Christmas gifts for women who want to indulge in a relaxing, refreshing beauty ritual
  • Dove Luxury White Shower Puff included in this Duo Gift Set will complete the home spa shower experience

Information

Ingredients

Dove Reviving Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, DMDM Hydantoin (A*), Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine (B*), Capryloyl Glycine (B*), Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Butylene Glycol (A*), Caprylic Acid (B*), Capric Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate (A*), Citric Acid (B*), Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack. Dove Relaxing Body Wash Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, DMDM Hydantoin (A*), Stearic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Undecylenoyl Glycine (B*), Capryloyl Glycine (B*), Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Butylene Glycol (A*), Caprylic Acid (B*), Capric Acid, Propylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate (A*), Citric Acid (B*), Jasminum Officinale Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200. *The product inside may contain Ingredients marked with either A or B. Please check the ingredient declaration on the product inside to verify which is used in this pack

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Use only as directed.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮

Safety information



1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Have never read such pretentious garbage.

1 stars

Have never read such pretentious garbage as in the description of this product.

