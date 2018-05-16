Tesco Finest Free From Truffle Selection 139G

- Energy510kJ 122kcal6%
Product Description
- A selection of salted caramel flavour truffles, raspberry flavour truffles, Christmas spice flavour truffles and dark chocolate orange and maple flavoured truffles, made with inulin, rice syrup, maltodextrin, rice flour and maize flour.
- Pack size: 139G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Choc Raspberry Flavour Truffle [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Icing Sugar, Water, Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings], Dark Chocolate Orange and Maple Flavoured Truffle [Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Cocoa Powder, Colours (Potassium Aluminium Silicate, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Orange Oil], Christmas Spice Flavour Truffle [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Icing Sugar, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Salted Caramel Flavour Truffle [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sea Salt].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
139g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 truffles (23g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|510kJ
|2200kJ
|122kcal
|527kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|31.6g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|19.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|56.1g
|Sugars
|10.8g
|46.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|3.3g
|Protein
|0.7g
|3.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
