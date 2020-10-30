L'oreal Men Expert Alive & Kicking Gift Set

I cannot write a review as I have not bought the p
I cannot write a review as I have not bought the product. I cannot find anywhere where the product is made. I try to be ethical and not buy products where democracy and human rights are not upheld
Hydra Energetic Shower Gel: 744753 10 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, Parfum / Fragrance, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 16035 / Red 40, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citric Acid, Taurine, Hydra Energetic Face Wash: 782906 4 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Sodium Hydroxide, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, Hydra Energetic Moisturiser: 782938 1 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Isohexadecane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, HDI/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Caffeine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Magnesium PCA, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 /Yellow 5, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I cannot write a review as I have not bought the product. I cannot find anywhere where the product is made. I try to be ethical and not buy products where democracy and human rights are not upheld