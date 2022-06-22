We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mister Free'd Tortilla Chips Cheese 135G

Mister Free'd Tortilla Chips Cheese 135G
£ 1.75
£1.30/100g
Product Description

  • Corn tortilla chips vegan cheese flavour
  • Tastee
  • Delicioso Sabor Mexicano!
  • Gently roasted for a crispy bite and generously sized to fit all your favorite dips.
  • Veegan
  • We believe that plant-based eating will change the world, and we want our delicious snacks to lead the way.
  • Friendlee
  • We only use carefully selected ingredients. No added nasties!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in Fibre
  • Gluten-Free
  • Non-GMO
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 135G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Corn (72%), Sunflower Oil, Vegan Cheese Flavored Aroma (Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate and Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract and Annatto) and Flavourings)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk.

Storage

Best before: see front of packStore in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Freed Foods Ltd.,
  • 45 Chilton Street,
  • E2 6DZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freed Foods Ltd.,
  • 45 Chilton Street,
  • E2 6DZ,
  • UK.
  • www.misterfreed.com

Net Contents

135g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gportion (20g)
Energy2003kJ/478kcal400kJ/95kcal
Fat20g4.0g
of which Saturates2.5g0.5g
Carbohydrates67g13g
of which Sugars1.4g0.3g
Fibre4.3g0.9g
Protein6.4g1.3g
Salt1.00g0.20g
Really Tasty

5 stars

Really nice, will be buying them again.

