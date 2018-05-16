Gu Milk Chocolate Mousse & Ganache 2X70g

Product Description
- 2 Chocolate Mousses with a Chocolate Ganache
- Gü Milk Chocolate Mousses with Ganache: Two layers of luxury - pure milk chocolate indulgence. A rich, sticky mousse made with our chef Fred's French recipe, sitting on a smooth milk chocolate ganache.
- We're on a mission to blow the minds of pleasure seekers everywhere. Our job description is simply this: to transform each sweet moment into an explosion of pleasure. To us, it's a labour of love. A journey of joy. Every atom of cheesecake, mousse, molten middle, and soufflé is a little victory for us. Delicious, explosive victory. Ever since we first sneaked Gü onto the shelves of a local supermarket, we've been pouring our hearts into making these victories more widespread; from a little-known secret to a global taste phenomenon on the tongues of millions. A Gü Pud is eaten somewhere in the world every second!
- 100% recyclable
- Be good! Please recycle the packaging
- Ramekin 100% Recyclable
- Box 100% recyclable
- Foil 100% Recyclable
- Gü is a registered trademark of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (40%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Whipping Cream, Pasteurised Egg White (Egg White, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Pasteurised Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Salted Butter, Whole Milk, Dark Chocolate (6%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Hydroxide)), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0-5°C.Don't freeze me.
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch, swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 70g ramekin
|Energy
|1625 kJ
|1138 kJ
|-
|391 kcal
|273 kcal
|Fat (g)
|28
|20
|of which saturates (g)
|16
|11
|Carbohydrate (g)
|29
|20
|of which sugars (g)
|25
|18
|Fibre (g)
|1.3
|0.9
|Protein (g)
|6.6
|4.6
|Salt (g)
|0.35
|0.25
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
