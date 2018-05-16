New
Kinder Santa 110G
Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining - Mainly in Kit Form
- © Ferrero
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32% total Cocoa Constituents: 14.5% Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|2413/579
|Fat (g)
|36.2
|of which Saturates (g)
|24.1
|Carbohydrates (g)
|53.9
|of which Sugars (g)
|53.6
|Protein (g)
|8.8
|Salt (g)
|0.305
