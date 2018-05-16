Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Advent Calendar 109G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling (40%)
- Contains: 24 Lindor mini milk chocolate truffles
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with A Smooth Melting Filling
- Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- Both Carton & Plastic Are Recyclable
- Please Recycle Where Possible
- Irresistibly Smooth
- Highly Meltable
- Pack size: 109G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.
Storage
Keep CoolStore in A Cool and Dry Place
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- 52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
- 4 Bree Street,
- Cape Town,
- 8001,
- ZA.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
109g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2520 kJ / 606 kcal
|Fat
|44 g
|- of which saturates
|33 g
|Carbohydrate
|46 g
|- of which sugars
|45 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020