Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Advent Calendar 109G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Mini Advent Calendar 109G
£ 4.00
£3.67/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling (40%)
  • Contains: 24 Lindor mini milk chocolate truffles
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with A Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Both Carton & Plastic Are Recyclable
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Irresistibly Smooth
  • Highly Meltable
  • Pack size: 109G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Storage

Keep CoolStore in A Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001,
  • ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

109g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2520 kJ / 606 kcal
Fat44 g
- of which saturates33 g
Carbohydrate46 g
- of which sugars45 g
Protein5.5 g
Salt0.22 g

