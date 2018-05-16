By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Spoon British Icing Sugar 3Kg

£ 4.50
£ 4.50
£1.50/kg

Product Description

  • Icing Sugar
  • Visit Bakingmad.com for more recipe inspiration & baking tips
  • We work directly with 1,200 British farmers in East Anglia to grow our sugar beet.
  • The sugar beet then travels directly from farm to local factory - an efficient journey from field to spoon.
  • In just a few simple steps our factory in Bury St Edmunds turns the sugar beet into our range of homegrown sugars!
  • Sustainability is nothing new to us - we've been working on it for 30 years. Our sugar beet is homegrown, we send nothing to landfill and our excess production energy helps to power British homes.
  • Why not try our Caster for your baking
  • A finer grain that's easy to mix in, trapping more air for lighter sponges

By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough

  • For your decorating, ta-dah!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 3KG

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent: Tricalcium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place.Icing sugar can absorb flavours and odours, so store the closed pack away from strong smelling or flavoured foods.

Preparation and Usage

  • Smart Thinking:
  • When creaming butter and icing sugar add a tablespoon of hot water to the mix - it gives you a fluffier mix faster.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • It's our job to get this sugar to you in perfect condition. But if you're not happy with it, send it back to the Customer Services address on this pack, telling us where and when you bought it. This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY,
  • UK.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk

Net Contents

3kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1700kJ
kcal400kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 100g
of which Sugars 100g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

