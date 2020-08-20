Glühwein by Felix Solis Mulled Wine 75cl
- Mulled Wine - Aromatised wine based drink Glühwein
- Glühwein by Felix Solis is made from traditional Spanish wine blended with festive dove and cinnamon spice. Smooth rich red berry flavours lead to a citrus fruit and softly-spiced finish. Warm gently and serve with a slice of orange, star anise and a cinnamon stick.
- 9 UK Units per bottle
- 1.5 UK Units per 125ml glass
- Glass bottle: widely recycled
- Wine of Spain
- Pack size: 75CL
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Made from traditional Spanish wine blended with festive clove and cinnamon spice. Smooth, rich red berry flavours lead to a citrus fruit and softly spiced finish. Warm gently and serve with a slice of orange, star anise and a cinnamon stick
Region of Origin
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Felix Solis S.L.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Carlos Villarraso
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
RedGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Traditional red wine made from Spanish grapes. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 22-22ºC C and the result is a fruity and balanced wine. Expertly blended with natural aromatic citrus, clove and cinnamon flavours to produce a smooth, fruity and softly spiced mulled wine.
History
- Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.
Regional Information
- A carefully selected blend of grapes from the vineyards of Spain, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula. Airen and Tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes from this area, while other non-native grape varieties sucha as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Viura, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay have excellent results due to the climate and terrain in this region.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- Autovia del Sur, Km. 199,
- Valdepeñas,
- España.
Return to
- Felix Solis, S.L.,
- Autovia del Sur, Km. 199,
- Valdepeñas,
- España.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|499kJ / 107kcal
|561kJ / 134kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
