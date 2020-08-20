By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Glühwein by Felix Solis Mulled Wine 75cl

image 1 of Glühwein by Felix Solis Mulled Wine 75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

  • Mulled Wine - Aromatised wine based drink Glühwein
  • Glühwein by Felix Solis is made from traditional Spanish wine blended with festive dove and cinnamon spice. Smooth rich red berry flavours lead to a citrus fruit and softly-spiced finish. Warm gently and serve with a slice of orange, star anise and a cinnamon stick.
  • 9 UK Units per bottle
  • 1.5 UK Units per 125ml glass
  • Glass bottle: widely recycled
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Made from traditional Spanish wine blended with festive clove and cinnamon spice. Smooth, rich red berry flavours lead to a citrus fruit and softly spiced finish. Warm gently and serve with a slice of orange, star anise and a cinnamon stick

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Felix Solis S.L.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Traditional red wine made from Spanish grapes. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 22-22ºC C and the result is a fruity and balanced wine. Expertly blended with natural aromatic citrus, clove and cinnamon flavours to produce a smooth, fruity and softly spiced mulled wine.

History

  • Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.

Regional Information

  • A carefully selected blend of grapes from the vineyards of Spain, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula. Airen and Tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes from this area, while other non-native grape varieties sucha as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Viura, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay have excellent results due to the climate and terrain in this region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • Autovia del Sur, Km. 199,
  • Valdepeñas,
  • España.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 499kJ / 107kcal561kJ / 134kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

