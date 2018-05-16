Vk Orange & Passion Fruit 70Cl

Product Description
- A Sparkling Orange & Passion Fruit Flavoured Alcoholic Juice Drink with Sugar & Sweetener
- Contains Caffeine (14mg/100ml)
- 2.8 UK Units per bottle
- Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- With alcohol & fruit juice
- Contains 3% fruit juice
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Fruit Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle Shoulder
Warnings
- Not suitable for diabetics or any persons sensitive to caffeine.
Name and address
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB,
- UK.
Return to
- Global Brands Ltd.,
- S41 7JB,
- UK.
- +44 (0)1246 216 000
- www.vkofficial.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for diabetics or any persons sensitive to caffeine.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020