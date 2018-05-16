By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vk Orange & Passion Fruit 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Vk Orange & Passion Fruit 70Cl
£ 2.00
£2.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A Sparkling Orange & Passion Fruit Flavoured Alcoholic Juice Drink with Sugar & Sweetener
  • Contains Caffeine (14mg/100ml)
  • 2.8 UK Units per bottle
  • Drink Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • With alcohol & fruit juice
  • Contains 3% fruit juice
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Bottle Shoulder

Warnings

  • Not suitable for diabetics or any persons sensitive to caffeine.

Name and address

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Global Brands Ltd.,
  • S41 7JB,
  • UK.
  • +44 (0)1246 216 000
  • www.vkofficial.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for diabetics or any persons sensitive to caffeine.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

