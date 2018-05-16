Mahi Chipotle Smoked Jalapeno & Mixed Spices Sauce 280G

Product Description
- Chipotle Smoked Jalapeno & Mixed Spices Sauce
- Smoked jalapenos have long been used in central and Southern Mexico to add a kick to everyday meals. This beautiful spice, commonly know sa chipotle, is the star of our latest creation. Combining the bold heat of this robust chili with the rich flavours of tomato and spiced vinegar, our spiceology experts have come up with a fresh spin on an old favourite - chipotle ketchup. Add a dash to heat up your next meal, and you'll be hooked at first bite!
- Chilli rating - 2
- All natural ingredients
- Free from Food Awards 2018 - Shortlisted
- Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Paste, White Vinegar, Sugar, Chipotle Mash (3%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Chipotle Powder, Natural Hickory Smoke, Mixed Spices
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the fens of England
Number of uses
28 servings, based on 10g per portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Mahi Fine Foods Limited,
- 20-22 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7GU,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- saucymahi.co
- hello@saucymahi.co
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|532 kJ / 125 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|27 g
|Of which Sugars
|26 g
|Protein
|1.8 g
|Salt
|1.3 g
