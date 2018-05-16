By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mahi Chipotle Smoked Jalapeno & Mixed Spices Sauce 280G

Product Description

  • Chipotle Smoked Jalapeno & Mixed Spices Sauce
  • Smoked jalapenos have long been used in central and Southern Mexico to add a kick to everyday meals. This beautiful spice, commonly know sa chipotle, is the star of our latest creation. Combining the bold heat of this robust chili with the rich flavours of tomato and spiced vinegar, our spiceology experts have come up with a fresh spin on an old favourite - chipotle ketchup. Add a dash to heat up your next meal, and you'll be hooked at first bite!
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • All natural ingredients
  • Free from Food Awards 2018 - Shortlisted
  • Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Paste, White Vinegar, Sugar, Chipotle Mash (3%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Chipotle Powder, Natural Hickory Smoke, Mixed Spices

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the fens of England

Number of uses

28 servings, based on 10g per portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Mahi Fine Foods Limited,
  • 20-22 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7GU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 532 kJ / 125 kcal
Fat 0.2 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates27 g
Of which Sugars 26 g
Protein 1.8 g
Salt 1.3 g

