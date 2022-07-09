We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mccain Lighter Straight Home Chips 1.6Kg

4.3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Mccain Lighter Straight Home Chips 1.6Kg

£4.00
£2.50/kg

per 125g serving Oven Baked

Energy
955kJ
227kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Mccain Lighter Straight Home Chips 1.6Kg
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Reduced fat*
  • McCain Home Chips Lighter are potato chips coated in a unique crunchy coating that has the same crispy, fluffy perfection as Home Chips but with 30% less fat*.
  • *30% less fat than standard straight cut Home Chips
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them.
  • Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Assured Food Standards - Certified Potato
  • Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
  • The nation's favourite
  • British potato
  • Crispy, fluffy perfection
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 1.6KG
  • Reduced fat

Information

Ingredients

Potato (94%), Batter (Flour (Rice, Wheat (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Corn), Tapioca Starch, Modified Starches, Salt, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil (3%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Home Chips Lighter.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly. To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 22 - 24 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 oven baked servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Net Contents

1.6kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ599764
kcal142181
Fat g2.83.4
of which saturates g0.30.3
Carbohydrate g2633
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g2.23.3
Protein g2.33.2
Salt g0.270.35
This pack contains 10 oven baked servings--
7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

a great chip but why can't I get crinkle cut in th

4 stars

a great chip but why can't I get crinkle cut in the "lighter" range

Yummy

5 stars

Always great chips at a reasonable price.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent will be ordering again

Disappointing - absolutely tasteless!

1 stars

Bought these on the strength of the reviews, but never again. Sadly, they taste of absolutely nothing - not potato, not anything. The most disappointing chips ever.

Good quality chips lower in fat which is a more he

5 stars

Good quality chips lower in fat which is a more healthy option

Yummy

5 stars

Great quality great taste ..just as nice a regular homefries.

Glad those are back perfect low fat chips and tast

5 stars

Glad those are back perfect low fat chips and taste so good i hope they keep this item all year round

