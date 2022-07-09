Mccain Lighter Straight Home Chips 1.6Kg

a great chip but why can't I get crinkle cut in th
a great chip but why can't I get crinkle cut in the "lighter" range
Yummy
Always great chips at a reasonable price.
Excellent
Excellent will be ordering again
Disappointing - absolutely tasteless!
Bought these on the strength of the reviews, but never again. Sadly, they taste of absolutely nothing - not potato, not anything. The most disappointing chips ever.
Good quality chips lower in fat which is a more healthy option
Yummy
Great quality great taste ..just as nice a regular homefries.
Glad those are back perfect low fat chips and taste so good i hope they keep this item all year round