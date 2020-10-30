Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Mens Wash Bag Giftset
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Mens Wash Bag GftSt
- Designed for men who like to be well-groomed and ready for anything life throws at him, The Fuzzy Duck Ginger & Lime collection is perfect. Playful and modern with a vintage copper twist, this collection uses natural coloured packaging with tonal design details for an authentic feel. The Ginger and Lime fragrance with subtle woody base notes has been carefully balanced to be both refreshing and soothing.
- FSC - FSC® 100%, From well-managed forests, FSC® C000000, www.fsc.org
- Card - Recycle
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Tube - Don't Recycle
- For recycling advice, please see our website
- Printed on sustainable material.
- A stylish faux leather wash bag contains all the essentials needed when on the move. Contains 100ml Shampoo, 100ml Body Wash, 50ml Shower Gel and 50ml Aftershave Balm.
Information
Ingredients
Body Wash: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Shower Gel: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water, Eau), Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, C Permum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Citral, Limonene, Linalool, Shampoo: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Distearate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Body Wash
- Shower Gel
- Shampoo
- Lather and rinse.
- Aftershave Balm
- Massage gently into skin after shaving.
Warnings
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
Return to
Safety information
