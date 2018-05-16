Oriel Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc
- Crisp and fresh, our Oriel Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect crowd-pleasing white wine. Notes of citrus and hints of tropical fruit make this wine perfect, well-chilled, as an apéritif or as a partner to white meats, salads and BBQs.
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 750ML
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Vin de France
Wine Colour
White
ABV
12.0% vol
Producer
Castel Freres
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Florian Debiesse
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Grapes are harvested at optimum ripeness during the night or early morning to avoid any dehydration or pre-fermentation and then quickly pressed. The juice is then fermented in stainless steel tanks at below 12°C to ensure the wine is kept in perfect condition and to preserve all the aromas. The wine is then stored at low temperature, filtered and bottled.
History
- Our Oriel Sauvignon Blanc is a welcome addition to our Oriel range, sitting along-side the Luberon Rosé and our new Oriel Merlot.
Regional Information
- The main part of this 2019 Vin de France Sauvignon Blanc blend comes from the Luberon and South of France.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 1 year
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Jean Chatelier,
- à F 69800 Saint Priest,
- France.
Importer address
- Brand Phoenix Ltd,
- Shakespeare House,
- 168 Lavender Hill,
- London,
- SW11 5TG,
- UK.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
