Peter Lehmann Barossa Portrait Shiraz 750Ml
- Peter Lehmann Barossa Portrait Shiraz 750ml
- Our Portrait wines are the perfect introduction to the Peter Lehmann range, handcrafted by our winemakers to exhibit the unique characteristics of Australia's premier wine region, the Barossa.
- Peter Lehmann Portrait wines have been crafted to 'paint a portrait' of our home, the iconic Barossa. They are a wonderful expression of the collective capabilities of the entire Barossa community - the vineyards, the vines and the people who have a hand in creating every single bottle of Peter Lehmann wine.
- Ideal for everyday drinking and enjoying with friends and family.
- Robust and generous, this Barossa Shiraz has distinct flavours of plum and rich dark chocolate that have been rested and slowly mellowed in oak hogsheads for twelve long months prior to bottling.
- Enjoy Our Wines Responsibly
- Contains 10.9 U.K. Units
- Wine of Australia
- Pack size: 750ML
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Aroma: Red berries, charry spice with chocolate and liquorice notes. Flavour: Chocolate carries through to the palate, which is abundant with rich red fruits and a soft finish
Region of Origin
South Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd, The Stores, The Officers Mess, Duxford, CB22 4QH.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Nigel Westblade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz
Vinification Details
- Fruit was fermented on skins for seven to ten days. Following pressing, clarification and blending, the wine was matured in 10% new French and American oak 300L hogsheads for 12 months prior to bottling.
History
- Our Portrait wines are the perfect introduction to the renowned Barossa varietals and their classic styles. The wines are crafted to represent our “Portrait” of what a Barossan Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling or Grenache Rosé should taste like. These wines keep the promise Peter Lehmann made to growers across the region to always make wines that showcase the true character of the Barossa. They are a nod to the collective heritage and individual capabilities of the people, vineyards and vines of the Barossa, the whole Barossa wine community.
Regional Information
- Sourced from selected premium Shiraz vineyards located throughout the Barossa. The Spring of 2016 supplied bountiful rain and overflowing rivers across the Barossa and Eden Valley. This set up the vineyards perfectly for the growing season, where above average crops and healthy canopies allowed the fruit to hang on the vine for longer - resulting in an elegant, full bodied and balanced style of Portrait Shiraz.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Peter Lehmann Wines Pty Ltd,
- Para Road,
- Tanunda South,
- Australia 5352.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
