Peter Lehmann Barossa Portrait Shiraz 750Ml

image 1 of Peter Lehmann Barossa Portrait Shiraz 750Ml

£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

Offer

Product Description

  • Peter Lehmann Barossa Portrait Shiraz 750ml
  • Our Portrait wines are the perfect introduction to the Peter Lehmann range, handcrafted by our winemakers to exhibit the unique characteristics of Australia's premier wine region, the Barossa.
  • Peter Lehmann Portrait wines have been crafted to 'paint a portrait' of our home, the iconic Barossa. They are a wonderful expression of the collective capabilities of the entire Barossa community - the vineyards, the vines and the people who have a hand in creating every single bottle of Peter Lehmann wine.
  • Ideal for everyday drinking and enjoying with friends and family.
  • Robust and generous, this Barossa Shiraz has distinct flavours of plum and rich dark chocolate that have been rested and slowly mellowed in oak hogsheads for twelve long months prior to bottling.
  • Enjoy Our Wines Responsibly
  • Contains 10.9 U.K. Units
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Aroma: Red berries, charry spice with chocolate and liquorice notes. Flavour: Chocolate carries through to the palate, which is abundant with rich red fruits and a soft finish

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd, The Stores, The Officers Mess, Duxford, CB22 4QH.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Nigel Westblade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz

Vinification Details

  • Fruit was fermented on skins for seven to ten days. Following pressing, clarification and blending, the wine was matured in 10% new French and American oak 300L hogsheads for 12 months prior to bottling.

History

  • Our Portrait wines are the perfect introduction to the renowned Barossa varietals and their classic styles. The wines are crafted to represent our “Portrait” of what a Barossan Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling or Grenache Rosé should taste like. These wines keep the promise Peter Lehmann made to growers across the region to always make wines that showcase the true character of the Barossa. They are a nod to the collective heritage and individual capabilities of the people, vineyards and vines of the Barossa, the whole Barossa wine community.

Regional Information

  • Sourced from selected premium Shiraz vineyards located throughout the Barossa. The Spring of 2016 supplied bountiful rain and overflowing rivers across the Barossa and Eden Valley. This set up the vineyards perfectly for the growing season, where above average crops and healthy canopies allowed the fruit to hang on the vine for longer - resulting in an elegant, full bodied and balanced style of Portrait Shiraz.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to

Produce of

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Peter Lehmann Wines Pty Ltd,
  • Para Road,
  • Tanunda South,
  • Australia 5352.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

