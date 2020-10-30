Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set
Product Description
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set
- This Christmas give someone a triple dose of comfort, care and confidence with the Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio gift set and make him feel his best all day long. This trio is the most universal among gift sets for men and was specially designed for daily care.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set contains our Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant deodorant spray with a subtle scent to fight sweat and odour for up to 48 hours. With ¼ Moisturiser Technology it's tough on sweat, not on skin, protecting against irritation while keeping you smelling great on the go. To keep the skin feeling healthy and strong on the entire body, we combined it with Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body Wash. A dermatologically tested shower gel and face wash in one, it hydrates a man's skin with MicroMoisture Technology. Reach for Dove Men+Care 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner for a double hit of hair care with an energising and refreshing effect.
- Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre. To provide everything he needs to keep his skin protected and cared for, this Christmas gift set for him consists of three full-size Dove Men+Care products.
- Three times the comfort, care and confidence in one set from Dove Men+Care. Keeping men reliably fresh all day, this gift set is an ideal Christmas, birthday or anytime present for dads, sons, uncles and brothers.
- Dove Men+Care Daily Care Trio Gift Set is a 3-piece Christmas bundle that includes daily care products for men: a 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner, an anti-perspirant deodorant and a body & face wash
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 150 ml with dermatologically proven ¼ moisturising technology protects against irritation
- Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect
- Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash infused with MicroMoisture Technology protects your skin against dryness, leaving the skin hydrated, healthy and strong
- Three full-size products from this Daily Care Christmas Gift Set are tough on sweat, not on skin as they are designed to protect and care, keeping skin hydrated and fresh all day, wherever he goes
- This Trio Gift Set for men from Dove Men+Care will make a perfect set of Christmas gifts for men this season
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients:Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Body and Face Wash 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, Tocopherol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 17200, CI 19140. or Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200, CI 42090. Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean 2-in-1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Carbomer, Menthol, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-6, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
- AEROSOL DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed.
- BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- SHAMPOO+CONDITIONER CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
