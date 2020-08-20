Jam Shed Argentina Malbec 750Ml
- So you want to know more about Jam Shed?
- Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it. Sourced from selected vineyards in the hills of Argentina's famous Mendoza wine region. This Malbec has rich, opulent plum and blackberry flavours, rounded off with a hint of cocoa and vanilla. It's a seriously delicious red wine that's jam packed with flavour! Seriously Shareable. Seriously Delicious. Seriously... give it a go!
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
- Rich, jammy & smooth
- Pack size: 75CL
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This Malbec has rich, opulent plum and blackberry flavours, rounded off with a hint of cocoa and vanilla. It's a seriously delicious red wine that's jam packed with flavour!
Region of Origin
Mendoza
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
Argentina
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Malbec
Vinification Details
- Oaked during maturation for a rich, smooth wine.
History
So you want to know more about Jam Shed? Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it. Seriously Shareable, Seriously Delicious Seriously... give it a go!
Regional Information
- Sourced from selected vineyards in the hills of Argentina's famous Mendoza wine region.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Argentina
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|340kJ/82kcal
|425kJ/102kcal
|Bottle contains 6 glasses
|-
|-
