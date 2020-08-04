By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Heroes Pouch 357G

Cadbury Heroes Pouch 357G
£ 3.50
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Assortment of chocolates and toffees.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 369 g including wraps.
  • Occasionally it may be necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Share good times
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 357G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Milk Fat, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Molasses, Dried Egg Whites, Sodium Carbonates, Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract, E150d), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • All units may contain Nuts., Dinky Decker unit may contain Peanuts, Nuts and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

357g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g* Reference Intakes
Energy2043 kJ8400 kJ
-488 kcal2000 kcal
Fat23 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g20 g
Carbohydrate65 g260 g
of which Sugars57 g90 g
Fibre1.4 g-
Protein4.8 g50 g
Salt0.29 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

