Cbd Alchemist Revive Rfrsh Dry Shampoo Citrus200m

Cbd Alchemist Revive Rfrsh Dry Shampoo Citrus200m

2.5(6)
£3.00

£1.50/100ml

Vegan

CBD ALCHEMIST REVIVE RFRSH DRY S/POO CITRUS200M
The perfect quick fix for clean, fresh looking hair between washes. Leaves hair revived & refreshed with added volume & texture.
The name CBD Alchemist™ is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
50mg CBDRevive & refreshPremium plant extractCruelty FreeVegan Friendly
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat, Oryza Sativa Starch, Parfum (Fragrance), Cannabidiol Cetrimonium Chloride, Limonone, Linalool, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake well before spraying onto her remembering to concentrate on roots. Spray from approx. 20cm. Massage gently into hair. Leave for a few moments before removing any excess with fingertips or brushing lightly. If spray fails to work, remove nozzle and rinse in warm water. Replace pointing away from face.

