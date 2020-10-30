Star Wars The Mandalorian Child Gift Set
Product Description
- STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN CHILD GIFT SET
- www.DisneyPlus.com
- Socks
- Sizes You Must 7-11
- Textile: 100% Polyester.
- This product was produced by agreement of Grosvenor Consumer Products Limited with The Walt Disney Company Ltd.
- © 2020 Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd.
- © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Cocamide MEA, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium PCA, Denatonium Benzoate
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Socks
- Wash dark colours separately.
- Hand wash
- Do not bleach
- Do not tumble dry/Dry flat
- Do not iron
Warnings
- Always supervise children at bath time. Prolonged immersion may cause localised skin irritation.
- Avoid contact with the eyes. If contents contact eyes, rinse well with water immediately.
- Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Distributor address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Return to
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
- Customer Service:
- UK & IRL +44(0)1753 725365
- info@grosvenor.eu.com
- starwars.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
Always supervise children at bath time. Prolonged immersion may cause localised skin irritation. Avoid contact with the eyes. If contents contact eyes, rinse well with water immediately. Warning: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard. Please retain this information for future reference.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020