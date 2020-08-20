Kylie Minogue Merlot Wine 75Cl
- A fruit-forward, intense nose of ripe bramble fruits and cherries. This expressive Merlot is made from grapes grown in the beautiful, sunny Languedoc region in the south of France, which gives it a plush and juicy palate with soft tannins and a long, moreish finish of plums and spice.
- 10.1 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly exceed 14 units a week
- Wine of France
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 75CL
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
Languedoc-Roussillon
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Benchmark Drinks
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot
Vinification Details
- A small part of the fruit undergoes hot skin contact maceration to extract the maximum amount of fruit aromas whilst he majority of the grapes are destemmed and undergo a traditional maceration. The juice is then fermented for 3 weeks with regular pigeage and pumping over. This long process is designed to extract as much flavour as possible and give structure and supple tannins without any greenness.
History
- The Languedoc region is the oldest wine region in France, with viticulture instituted by the Greeks in the fifth century BC.
Regional Information
- The grapes are grown in the beautiful, sunny Languedoc region in the south of France, predominantly on the chalky soils around St Chinian. Grapes are harvested at optimal ripeness and quickly transported to the winery.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Name and address
- EMB34341B,
- France.
- Divin Pere & Fils,
- A F11000,
- Carcassonne.
Importer address
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- SW18 1FQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
- SW18 1FQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl
