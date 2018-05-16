Product Description
- PAPA GRAM FLOUR 2KG
- PaPa is a registered trademark
- Genuine Exotic Foods
- Perfect for making sweets, savouries and soups
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
Chana Dal (Split Tyson Chick Peas), Yellow Peas
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Nuts in a separate area.
Storage
Best Before End: See Top of PackOnce opened, store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.
Produce of
Milled and packed in the U.K.
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd.,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
Return to
- We take great care to ensure the contents of this pack reach you in perfect condition. In case of complaint, please return the packet and contents to us, stating when and where it was purchased, so that we can replace and refund postage. Your statutory rights are unaffected by this guarantee. Applies within the U.K. only.
- Natco Foods Ltd.,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
- Email: info@natcofoods.com
- www.natcofoods.com
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (uncooked)
|Energy
|1501kJ/355Kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrates
|52.3g
|of which Sugars
|2.9g
|Protein
|22.5g
|Fibre
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021