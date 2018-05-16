Osu Apple Cider Vinegar With Mother Lemon & Ginger 500Ml

Product Description
- Apple Cider Vinegar Blended with Concentrated Apple and Lemon Juices, with a Hint of Ginger
- "Beautiful mind & spirit". This is what the iconic cherry blossom Sakura means in the Japanese language of flowers. Sakura is also linked to ephemeral nature and the beauty of life which we feel inspired by.
- For more suggestions, visit www.osuvinegar.co.uk
- We believe that small, daily habits can make a real difference in the long term!
- In Japan, having vinegar daily is a habit handed down through the generations for centuries. This ritual is just as important today as it's always been.
- We use 200 years of expertise in crafting vinegar in Japan to blend unpasteurised apple cider vinegar and 100% natural fruit juice to deliver the right balance of tangy and sweet.
- Our vinegar includes 'The Mother' which is the strands of protein present within the raw apple cider vinegar.
- Cap On - Recycle
- Raw & Unpasteurised
- With the Mother
- Blended with 100% Natural
- 200 Years of Japanese Craft
- No. 1 vinegar brand in Japan
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Apple Cider Vinegar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice (6%), Natural Ginger Flavouring, All Natural!
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened, consume within 12 weeks. Refrigeration not required.
Produce of
Blended and bottled in the U.K. using Apple Cider Vinegar from the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Due to the seasonality of the ingredients, some natural variation may occur. Contents may form a natural deposit. Shake well before use!
- To drink, dilute to taste with still, sparkling or warm water.
- We recommend you dilute 1 part (20ml) Osu with 9 parts of water.
- Sprinkle OSU directly onto salads for a tangy burst of flavour.
- Add a delicious and fruity flavour to your baking and desserts.
- Try Osu in your favourite cocktail. It'll soon become your secret ingredient.
Name and address
- Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 20ml serving
|Energy
|761kJ/179kcal
|152kJ/36kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38.6g
|7.7g
|Of which Sugars*
|34.8g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|*Naturally Occuring Fruit Juice Sugars
