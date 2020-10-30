Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set
Product Description
- Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set
- Know a man that likes to take great care of his body and his skin? You’ve found the ideal Christmas gift here in the Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set. Specially designed for after-sports skin care, it gives him strength with care at its centre.
- The Active+Fresh men's body and face wash is developed specifically for men's skin for after sports skin care. It cleans sweat and dirt, hydrating the skin and leaving it refreshed. A lot of sweat goes into a tough workout and even more needs taking care of afterwards. Clean it off with Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner, without having to carry another bottle to the gym. Finish off with Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant spray that is gentle to underarm skin and delivers 48-hour sweat and odour protection.
- Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger. Dove Men+Care celebrates a new definition of strength: one with care at its centre.
- This is why the Gym Essentials Christmas gift set was engineered with three full-size Men+Care products designed for active skin. Complete with a stylish water bottle and a dark grey gym towel, our Gym Essentials Gift Set is a perfect gift for him this Christmas that will take care of any man from head to toe.
- Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set for men contains a selection of Christmas gifts for him: face & body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo & conditioner and deodorant, plus a gym towel and a water bottle
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh 250 ml is a caring body and face wash designed for men's after sports skin care
- Dove Men+Care Fresh Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250 ml deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml provides 48-hour powerful odour and sweat protection to stay fresh pre and post workout
- This Gym Essentials Gift Set from Dove Men+Care was designed with a man's active lifestyle in mind, combining 3 skin care products that are perfect after a tough workout
- Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set features a bunch of Christmas gifts for men: a gym towel and a handy water bottle to make it a complete set perfect to gift any man and get him ready to work out
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body Wash 250ml Ingredients: Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140. or Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lauric Acid, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Palmitic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Isethionate, PPG-6, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 150ml Ingredients: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean 2-in-1 Fortifying Shampoo + Conditioner 250ml Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Carbomer, Menthol, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-6, Limonene, Linalool
Storage
DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 150ml DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- AEROSOL CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. BODY WASH CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. SHAMPOO+CONDITIONER CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
