Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Truffle 130G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Monty Bojangles Choccy Scoffy Truffle 130G
£ 5.00
£3.85/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • French Cocoa Dusted Truffles
  • Follow The Adventure:
  • Facebook @whoismontybojangles
  • Instagram @montybojangles
  • Twitter @montybojangles
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Mixed, 9-2105-17-100-00
  • Curiously moreish
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, RSPO MB Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley, Eggs, Nuts, Sesame and Wheat.

Storage

These choccy scoffies are best placed in a cool dry place away from mischievous elves.Best Before End: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Product of France, packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Return to

  • For The Giddily Curious, Email Us At:
  • info@montybojangles.com
  • Or Visit Our Website:
  • montybojangles.com
  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.
  • Tel: 020 8668 5261

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2492 kJ
-600 kcal
Fat46g
of which saturates39g
Carbohydrate41g
of which sugars39g
Protein4.2g
Salt0.10g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

