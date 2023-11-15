We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Glade Scented Candle Air Freshener Tropical Blossoms 129g

£3.50

£27.13/kg

Glade Candle T/Cal Blossoms A/Fresh 129g
Let good times bloom with Glade Exotic Tropical BlossomsSmall Candle. Glade uses TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean. Tell your story with air this Small Candle and elevate the energy of any room withnotes of monoi blossoms, melon, and coconut milk. Switch things up with some flower power and fragrance infused with essential oils.With a focus on mindful ingredients, these room air freshener fragrant candles are made with plant-based wax* and without phthalates, parabens, nitro musk and formaldehyde. They come in recyclable paperboard packaging containing 100% post-consumer recycled material.*Contains at least 60% Palm Wax that is RSPO certified
Tell your story with air and awaken your senses with Glade scented candle,Glade uses a TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of cleanDiscover Glade Small Candle which has fragrance infused with essential oils made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydesLight up the room with Glade air freshener Exotic Tropical Blossoms withnotes of monoi blossoms, melon, and coconut milkFragrant candles are made with plant-based wax* (*Contains at least 60% Palm Wax that is RSPO certified)Elevate the energy of any room with jar candles made without phthalates, parabens and formaldehyde
Pack size: 129G

Net Contents

129g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Do not use if glass is chipped or cracked. Trim wick to 1/4 inch before each lighting. Keep candle free of matches and all material. Do not burn on cold, wet or unstable surface. Burn away from drafts. Never touch or move while lit, or until wax hardens. Never burn more than four hours. Stop use when 1/4 inch of wax remains. Do not extinguish with water. Do not reuse. Discard glass jar after use. Lead-free wick.

