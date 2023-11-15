Glade Scented Candle Air Freshener Tropical Blossoms 129g

Glade Candle T/Cal Blossoms A/Fresh 129g

Let good times bloom with Glade Exotic Tropical BlossomsSmall Candle. Glade uses TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean. Tell your story with air this Small Candle and elevate the energy of any room withnotes of monoi blossoms, melon, and coconut milk. Switch things up with some flower power and fragrance infused with essential oils. With a focus on mindful ingredients, these room air freshener fragrant candles are made with plant-based wax* and without phthalates, parabens, nitro musk and formaldehyde. They come in recyclable paperboard packaging containing 100% post-consumer recycled material. *Contains at least 60% Palm Wax that is RSPO certified

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

Tell your story with air and awaken your senses with Glade scented candle, Glade uses a TrueScent Technology™, a proprietary blend of ingredients that provides a lasting feeling of clean Discover Glade Small Candle which has fragrance infused with essential oils made without phthalates, parabens, formaldehydes Light up the room with Glade air freshener Exotic Tropical Blossoms withnotes of monoi blossoms, melon, and coconut milk Fragrant candles are made with plant-based wax* (*Contains at least 60% Palm Wax that is RSPO certified) Elevate the energy of any room with jar candles made without phthalates, parabens and formaldehyde

Pack size: 129G

Net Contents

129g ℮

Preparation and Usage