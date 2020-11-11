Kidsmania Dubble Bubble Gumball Machine 150G
New
Product Description
- Assorted Flavour Gumballs
- Dubble Bubble® is a registered trademark of Tootsie Roll of Canada, ULC
- Coin bank
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Gum Base, Gum Arabic, Tapioca Dextrin, Glazing Agents: Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colours: E100, E133, E160a, E162, E163, Antioxidant: E321, Produced from genetically modified Maize, Beet and Soya
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya and Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in China
Warnings
- WARNING. Small parts.
- Choking hazard.
- Not suitable for children under 36 months.
- To be used under direct supervision of an adult.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- M34 3SU,
- UK.
Return to
- BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
- M34 3SU,
- UK.
- Visit our website at: www.bip-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
150g
Safety information
