By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kidsmania Dubble Bubble Gumball Machine 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kidsmania Dubble Bubble Gumball Machine 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Assorted Flavour Gumballs
  • Dubble Bubble® is a registered trademark of Tootsie Roll of Canada, ULC
  • Coin bank
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Gum Base, Gum Arabic, Tapioca Dextrin, Glazing Agents: Shellac, Carnauba Wax, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colours: E100, E133, E160a, E162, E163, Antioxidant: E321, Produced from genetically modified Maize, Beet and Soya

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya and Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in China

Warnings

  • WARNING. Small parts.
  • Choking hazard.
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months.
  • To be used under direct supervision of an adult.
  • Please retain this information for future reference.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at: www.bip-uk.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

150g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING. Small parts. Choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months. To be used under direct supervision of an adult. Please retain this information for future reference.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Kidsmania Dubble Bubble Gumballs 70G

£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

New

Skittles Sweets Christmas Selection Box 150.5G

£ 2.00
£1.33/100g

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Cadbury Santa Selection Box 150G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here