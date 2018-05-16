By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jam Shed Shiraz 1.5L

Jam Shed Shiraz 1.5L
£ 13.00
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Sourced from selected vineyards, this Shiraz is rich & opulent, with sweet red berry flavours and balanced with a subtle hint of vanilla and spice. It's a seriously delicious red wine, jam packed with flavour!
  • Whichever way you drink it, you are sure to love it.
  • Seriously Shareable.
  • Seriously Delicious.
  • Seriously... give it a go!
  • So you want to know more about Jam Shed?
  • Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it.
  • Equivalent to 2 x 750ml bottle
  • UK Units per box
  • UK Units per 125ml serving glass
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Card Box
  • Plastic Bag - Check Locally
  • May be recycled at select locations
  • Plastic Tap
  • Rich, jammy & smooth
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Jam Shed Shiraz is rich and jammy medium-sweet red wine with sweet red berry flavours and subtle hints of vanilla and spice.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

20.25

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Lucy Clements

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation and maturation, with light French oak influence.

History

  So you want to know more about Jam Shed? Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it. Seriously Shareable, Seriously Delicious Seriously... give it a go!

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Box

Storage

Stays fresh for up to six weeks after opening

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • This wine is best served slightly chilled, over ice or as the perfect base for a Jam Shed mulled wine.

Number of uses

Box contains 12 glasses

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 357kJ/86kcal447kJ/107kcal
Box contains 12 glasses--

