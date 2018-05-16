Jam Shed Shiraz 1.5L

- Sourced from selected vineyards, this Shiraz is rich & opulent, with sweet red berry flavours and balanced with a subtle hint of vanilla and spice. It's a seriously delicious red wine, jam packed with flavour!
- Whichever way you drink it, you are sure to love it.
- Seriously Shareable.
- Seriously Delicious.
- Seriously... give it a go!
- So you want to know more about Jam Shed?
- Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it.
- Equivalent to 2 x 750ml bottle
- UK Units per box
- UK Units per 125ml serving glass
- Rich, jammy & smooth
- Wine of South Eastern, Australia
- Pack size: 1.5L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
Tasting Notes
- Jam Shed Shiraz is rich and jammy medium-sweet red wine with sweet red berry flavours and subtle hints of vanilla and spice.
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
20.25
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Lucy Clements
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Stainless steel tank fermentation and maturation, with light French oak influence.
History
- So you want to know more about Jam Shed? Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it. Seriously Shareable, Seriously Delicious Seriously... give it a go!
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to Box
Storage
Stays fresh for up to six weeks after opening
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Preparation and Usage
- This wine is best served slightly chilled, over ice or as the perfect base for a Jam Shed mulled wine.
Number of uses
Box contains 12 glasses
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
- UK.
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|357kJ/86kcal
|447kJ/107kcal
|Box contains 12 glasses
|-
|-
