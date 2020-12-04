Tesco Plant Chef Sage & Onion Stuffing 350G

- Energy416kJ 100kcal5%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ
Product Description
- Onion, pea protein, vegetable suet, mushroom with sage and onion seasoning.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Seasoned pea protein & vegetable suet, blended with sage & onion
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, White Onion (14%), Textured Pea Protein (7%), Mushroom, Palm Oil, Pea Protein (5%), Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Parsley, Sage, Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Maize Starch, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Clove Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes. Place onto a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 8 - 10 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 18 minutes.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 balls (54g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|416kJ
|769kJ
|100kcal
|184kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.5g
|Protein
|5.4g
|10.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 324g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020