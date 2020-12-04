By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Sage & Onion Stuffing 350G

Tesco Plant Chef Sage & Onion Stuffing 350G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg DR.WT
2 balls
  • Energy416kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ

Product Description

  • Onion, pea protein, vegetable suet, mushroom with sage and onion seasoning.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned pea protein & vegetable suet, blended with sage & onion
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, White Onion (14%), Textured Pea Protein (7%), Mushroom, Palm Oil, Pea Protein (5%), Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Parsley, Sage, Pea Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Maize Starch, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Clove Powder.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes. Place onto a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 8 - 10 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 18 minutes.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical Values2 balls (54g**)Per 100g
Energy416kJ769kJ100kcal184kcal
Fat5.0g9.3g
Saturates2.0g3.7g
Carbohydrate6.9g12.8g
Sugars0.4g0.8g
Fibre2.4g4.5g
Protein5.4g10.1g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 324g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

